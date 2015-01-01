Abstract

BACKGROUND: Depression is a common mental disorder and represents a global mental health concern. Presents with depressed mood, loss of interest or pleasure, feelings of guilt or low self-worth, disturbed sleep or appetite, low energy and poor concentration. Epidemiologic research have found clear genders differences in the prevalence of Major depressive disorders (MDD).



OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to find the difference in the symptoms of Major depressive disorder (MDD) between genders.



METHODS: It was analyzed 92 subjects from Health Center Zivinice in the period from September 2019 to May 2021, of which 57 (62 %) are women and 35 (38%) are men. The study identified and measured the severity of 25 different symptoms of depressive disorders in the analyzed subjects. The average age of women is 56 years ± 8.88, and the average age of men is 52 years ± 11.03. Statistical data were analyzed in SPSS statistical program.



RESULTS: Comparing the results t tests revealed significant difference between genders in symptoms like depressed mood, lack of energy, psychomotor retardation, pessimistic attitude towards the future. Symptoms such as angry outbursts, irritability from frustration, even over small matters, frequent or recurrent thoughts of death, suicidal thoughts suicide attempts and impulsive reaction, risky behaviour statistical significance in men in relation to women.



CONCLUSION: In this study it was confirmed that MDD is more often diagnosed in women and showing different ways of experiencing, expressing and dealing with the symptoms of MDD. Women complained more about the typical symptoms of depressive disorder according, while men complained more about anger, irritability, waking up early in the morning and alcohol abuse.

Language: en