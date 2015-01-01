Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to investigate the relationship between a history of falls and being homebound in elderly diabetic patients.



METHODS: The subjects were diabetic patients ≥65 years old visiting the outpatient clinic of Ise Red Cross Hospital. Patients were defined as being confined if they went out less than once a day, and their history of falls in the past year was investigated. Adjusted odds ratios for being homebound were calculated using a logistic regression analysis with a dependent variable of being homebound and explanatory variables of a history of falls and adjustment factors (age, sex, duration of diabetes, HbA1c, cardiovascular disease, cognitive and functional decline, depression, living alone, isolation, and diabetes treatment).



RESULTS: A total of 564 patients (319 men and 245 women) were included in the study. The numbers of patients with a history of falls and who were homebound were 198 (35.1%) and 88 (15.6%), respectively. The adjusted odds ratio for being homebound to a history of falls was 2.69 (95% confidence interval, 1.31 to 5.52; P=0.007).



CONCLUSION: In this study, a history of falls was significantly associated with being homebound. It is important to pay close attention to homebound elderly diabetic patients with a history of falls.



===



目的：本研究の目的は，高齢糖尿病患者における転倒歴と閉じこもりとの関連性を検討することである．方法：対象は伊勢赤十字病院外来通院中の65歳以上の糖尿病患者とした．外出頻度が一日に一回未満の場合を閉じこもりと定義し，また過去一年間の転倒歴の有無を調査した．従属変数を閉じこもり，説明変数を転倒歴及び調整因子（年齢，性別，糖尿病罹病期間，HbA1c，心血管疾患，認知・生活機能低下，うつ，独居，孤立，及び糖尿病治療）としたロジスティック回帰分析を用いて転倒歴の閉じこもりに関する調整後オッズ比を算出した．結果：564例（男性319例，女性245例）が本研究の解析対象となった．転倒歴あり及び閉じこもり該当者はそれぞれ198人（35.1%），88人（15.6%）であった．転倒歴の閉じこもりに関する調整後オッズ比は2.69（95% confidence interval，1.31 to 5.52；P=0.007）であった．結論：本研究において，転倒歴は閉じこもりに有意に関連した．転倒歴を有する高齢糖尿病患者を診た際の閉じこもりへの注意喚起が重要と考えられた

Language: ja