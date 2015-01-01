Abstract

CASE DESCRIPTION: Kitesurfing is a sliding water sport whose popularity and number of practitioners are growing around the world. We describe an athlete of this sport who has undergone a transfemoral amputation (right leg, at the distal third), who uses a knee prosthesis that requires flexion and extension to absorb the shocks encountered. Kitesurfing under these circumstances calls for a proper prosthesis that accommodates the various strenuous maneuvers of the sport. Mr. M, 36 years old, nonprofessional athlete, uses a special prosthesis of this type.



OBJECTIVE: We report on Mr. M, a person with a transfemoral amputation, who wanted to learn to kitesurf. STUDY DESIGN: This was a case report study. TREATMENT: A prosthesis consisting of a thigh socket interface (Iceross Seal-In X TF, Iceland), knee (SymBiotechs XT9), and a foot (MotionFoot MX), which in addition to being saltwater-resistant, combines low weight and resistance to the shocks inherent to the sport. OUTCOMES: Mr. M uses this prosthesis for kitesurfing with good results in both learning and improving. During the waterstart, he must be sitting on the beach and cannot shorten his left leg. This prosthesis adjusts its tension depending on the weather and water conditions and if the subject changes sports in such a way that it should be tensioned or relaxed depending on the needs of the new sport.



CONCLUSIONS: This prosthesis is adapted for kitesurfing and allows precise adjustments to kitesurfing maneuvers. It has allowed the user to perform the movements of the sport with success.

