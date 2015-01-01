|
De Castro-Maqueda G, Gutiérrez-Manzanedo JV, Minghelli B. Prosthet. Orthot. Int. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
CASE DESCRIPTION: Kitesurfing is a sliding water sport whose popularity and number of practitioners are growing around the world. We describe an athlete of this sport who has undergone a transfemoral amputation (right leg, at the distal third), who uses a knee prosthesis that requires flexion and extension to absorb the shocks encountered. Kitesurfing under these circumstances calls for a proper prosthesis that accommodates the various strenuous maneuvers of the sport. Mr. M, 36 years old, nonprofessional athlete, uses a special prosthesis of this type.
Language: en