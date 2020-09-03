Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the causes and characteristics of occupational hand trauma in Xiaoshan District of Hangzhou, and to provide basis for formulating preventive measures and treatment.



METHODS: In July 2020, 3021 patients with occupational hand injury treated in Xiaoshan District from January 2017 to December 2019 were selected as the research object. The data of gender, age, injury month and time period of patients with occupational hand injury were collected, and their relationship with the causes of injury was analyzed.



RESULTS: Among 3021 patients with occupational hand trauma in Xiaoshan District, most of them were men (male to female ratio 2.05∶1) , and the proportion of injuries from 18 to 30 years old was relatively high (1508 cases, 49.92%). The proportion of patients with cutting injury was high (1208 cases, 39.99%) , most of the injuries were at the distal end of metacarpophalangeal joint (2118 cases, 70.11%) , the proportion of injuries in summer was relatively high (1225 cases, 40.55%). Most of them were injured from 8:00 to 16:00 every day (1684 cases, 55.74%) , of which 11:00-12:00 accounted for 29.46% (890 cases). The excellent and good rate of functional recovery in all patients was 85.10% (2571/3021). There were significant differences in the distribution of injury causes among patients with occupational hand trauma in different gender, age and seasons (P<0.01).



CONCLUSION: In Xiaoshan District of Hangzhou, there are many cases of cutting injuries in patients with occupational hand injuries, with high incidence in summer and 11:00-12:00. Enterprises should strengthen the supervision and management of relevant time periods, especially to prevent the occurrence of cutting injuries.

