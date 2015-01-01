SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Sørlie A. Int. J. Child. Rights 2020; 28(2): 221-242.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Brill Academic Publishers)

DOI

10.1163/15718182-02802001

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Transgender people's access to gender-binary facilities has recently become hotly debated. Those opposed argue that giving transgender people access to facilities corresponding to their gender identity creates a safety risk and discomforts others. This article addresses this controversy from the transgender children's perspectives as reported by their parents. The findings on the arrangement of transgender children's access to changing rooms in Norwegian schools show to what extent ways of accommodating transgender children's use of changing and shower facilities at Norwegian schools accord with the right to non-discrimination. It is argued that the gender-binary organisation of facilities and the lack of private curtains in schools create inequality and exclude transgender children.


Language: en

Keywords

changing-room facilities; children; education; non-discrimination; transgender

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print