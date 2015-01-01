|
Driscoll J, Hutchinson A, Lorek A, Kiss K, Kinnear E. Int. J. Child. Rights 2021; 29(2): 400-425.
Covid-19 and the resulting "lockdown" and social distancing measures significantly disrupted the mechanisms by which child maltreatment may be identified or disclosed and children's voices in relation to their protection are heard. This paper reports on the first stage of a multi-disciplinary study in which 67 interviews were undertaken with strategic and operational leads in all professions with child protection responsibilities from 24 London boroughs in June to early September 2020.
Language: en
care proceedings; child protection; children’s voice; covid-19; digital communication; interagency working; participation rights; safeguarding practice