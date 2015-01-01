Abstract

This review addresses the prevalence of glaucoma in Japan, where it affects around 5% for those aged 40 years and over, a large proportion of whom are not aware of their disorder and thus remain untreated. Glaucoma is one of the known causes of "health-related traffic accidents," and it is important to screen drivers with possible glaucoma who are not aware of their visual field abnormalities. We propose that CLOCK CHART® be employed as a tool that even non-ophthalmologists could use to screen the visual fields of drivers, leading to possible diagnosis and treatment of glaucoma. This will promote safe driving.

