Abstract

Geographically, Rohtak district is located in Haryana State and is well connected with the New Delhi, national capital of India due to which mobility of vehicles is quite high in the region. On account of high vehicle movement, the chances of Road Traffic Accident (RTA) are high, which leads to high mortality and morbidity, however, this is preventable upto great extent. This study was done to know the fatality and incidence of injuries to the chest and abdomen regions of two-wheeler riders caused by RTA. The majority of fatal injuries were noted in the region of the head followed by the abdomen and chest regions the study includes the victims of all age groups who died in RTA. Heavy motor and twowheeler vehicles were involved in the majority of the cases followed by two-wheelers only.

Language: en