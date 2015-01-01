Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Emergency medicine clinicians are excellent at identifying and treating physical trauma as a chief complaint, but are often unaware of patients' previous experiences of trauma. The purpose of this study was to describe emergency department (ED) patients' lifetime experiences of trauma.



METHODS: The investigative team used framework analysis to examine 1,282 participants' open-ended responses to the Vera Institute's Trafficking Victim Identification Tool questions. Of these, 204 participants were found to have experienced at least one form of trauma; none of these participants were assessed positive for a human trafficking experience.



RESULTS: From 204 participants, 343 instances of trauma were recorded and analyzed. Of the 204 patient-participants who reported trauma, 96 experienced one form of trauma and 108 experienced two or more. Three major themes emerged: work trauma (experiences of trauma originating in the workplace), coercion (being manipulated into activities), and trauma connections (some forms of trauma were commonly experienced with other kinds of trauma). A fourth, less prominent, theme was disclosure as witness (participants witnessing trauma).



CONCLUSION: ED patients have experienced many forms of lifetime trauma and, in this study, were willing to share about their experiences while in the acute care setting. Given the common experience of trauma among the ED patients in this investigation, more work is needed to examine if and how trauma-informed care principles should be employed in the ED. Additionally, the ED may be an underutilized data source for researchers seeking participants with experiences of trauma and/or a point of connection for trauma survivors to be linked to trauma care services.

Language: en