SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Clos M, Evain JN, Wroblewski I, Bouzat P, Mortamet G. Acta Paediatr. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/apa.16097

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Sledding is the most popular activity in young children given its cost and simplicity. A previous study by Maisonneuve et al. showed that sledding accidents result in serious injuries, especially head injuries. Sledding accidents generally involve younger children than skiing or snowboarding accidents, and this population has a greater risk of head injury. Young children have proportionally larger head and a higher center of gravity, placing them at high risk for head injury. In addition, sledding may have specifics that make the pediatric population more vulnerable.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print