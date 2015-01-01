Abstract

Sledding is the most popular activity in young children given its cost and simplicity. A previous study by Maisonneuve et al. showed that sledding accidents result in serious injuries, especially head injuries. Sledding accidents generally involve younger children than skiing or snowboarding accidents, and this population has a greater risk of head injury. Young children have proportionally larger head and a higher center of gravity, placing them at high risk for head injury. In addition, sledding may have specifics that make the pediatric population more vulnerable.

