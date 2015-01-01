|
Davis J, Peek-Asa C, Dale AM, Zhang L, Casteel C, Hamann C, Evanoff BA. Am. J. Ind. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
BACKGROUND: Suicide is a leading cause of death for working-age adults. Suicide risk varies across occupations. The National Violent Death Reporting System (NVDRS) collects information about violent deaths occurring in the United States. Occupation can be determined using autocoding programs with NVDRS data. The objective of this analysis is to determine the accuracy of autocoding programs for assigning occupations in the NVDRS.
suicide; surveillance; job exposure matrix; O*NET; occupation coding