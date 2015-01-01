SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Jansen KJ, Shaw JL, Comtois KA, Elliott-Groves E, Slaney T, Avey JP, Nelson L. Arch. Suicide Res. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/13811118.2021.1967820

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

AIM: Despite substantial tribal, state, and federal effort, American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) suicide rates have changed little in the last 30 years, prompting attention to new and innovative approaches to this persistent health disparity. Suicide prevention interventions with demonstrated success in other populations may be useful in AI/AN communities. Caring Contacts is a suicide prevention intervention that has been adapted and shown to reduce suicide ideation, attempts, and deaths in other populations.

METHODS: We used a community-based participatory research approach to gather qualitative data from community members, healthcare providers, and leaders in four AI/AN communities. These data were analyzed thematically and used to adapt Caring Contacts for use in a subsequent clinical trial with AI/AN people at high risk for suicide.

RESULTS: A total of 189 community members and other health system stakeholders in four tribal communities participated in focus groups and interviews. Caring Contacts was perceived in all communities to be acceptable. Feedback for intervention adaptations focused on the themes of trial eligibility criteria; instruments; message frequency, timing, and content; and cultural considerations.

CONCLUSION: Overall, AI/AN study participants in four diverse AI/AN communities endorsed the use of Caring Contacts for suicide prevention in their communities. Intervention adaptations for use in these communities centered primarily on message frequency and timing as well as expanding access to Caring Contacts. The results of this study may be applicable to other populations that experience suicide-related health disparities.


Language: en

Keywords

qualitative; suicide prevention; American Indian; Alaska Native; cultural adaptation; focus groups

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print