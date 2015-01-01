|
Peleggi A, Bohonowych J, Strong TV, Schwartz L, Kim SJ. BMC Psychiatry 2021; 21(1): 438.
INTRODUCTION: Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) is a rare, genetic, neurodevelopmental syndrome associated with hyperphagia and early onset obesity, growth and sex hormone insufficiencies, mild-to-moderate intellectual disability, and behavioral challenges such as compulsivity, anxiety, skin picking, social skills deficits and temper outbursts. Given high rates of psychiatric comorbidity and potential risk factors for suicide in PWS, this study sought a first estimate of the prevalence of suicidal ideation (SI) and attempts (SA) in the PWS population and any characteristics associated with suicidality in this population.
Suicidality; Prader-Willi syndrome; PWS