Abstract

Nearly 5% of individuals in the USA had serious thoughts of suicide in 2019 and over 30% of individuals suffering with major depressive disorder reported suicidal ideation with 2 million of those reporting suicidal ideation with some level of intent. However, options to treat depressed individuals considered at imminent risk of suicide remain limited. Until the recent approval of esketamine in the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder with serious suicidal thoughts or actions, no medications had been specifically evaluated for use in this population in the acute setting. This review discusses the history and the current understanding of the role of ketamine and esketamine in depression and suicidal ideation and behavior. It covers some of the pivotal studies in this field and provides a summary of their major findings. The trials of esketamine in patients with major depressive disorder with active suicidal ideation or behavior are the first large-scale trials in patients considered at imminent risk of suicide. As such, the design of these studies is by definition novel, a fact that complicates the interpretation of the data and assessment of the true clinical meaningfulness of the findings. Despite this, the findings in toto draw a consistent picture of benefits that appears to outweigh the potential risks of the treatment. The studies also serve to highlight the complexities and limitations associated with clinical trials aiming to test the ability of novel therapeutics to reduce the burden and risks in patients with suicide ideation and behavior.

