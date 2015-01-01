|
Citation
Dyar C, Morgan E, Kaysen D, Newcomb ME, Mustanski B. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2021; 227: e109015.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
34492556
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Problematic substance use (SU) has increased substantially during the COVID-19 pandemic. While studies have identified risk factors for problematic SU during the pandemic (e.g., anxiety, depression, using substances to cope), these studies have been predominately cross-sectional, rarely examined changes in SU contexts during the pandemic as potential risk factors, and neglected sexual and gender minorities (SGM) - a health disparity population disproportionately impacted by substance use disorders and the pandemic.
Language: en
Keywords
Contexts of use; Substance use; COVID; Sexual and gender minorities