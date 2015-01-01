|
Citation
|
Streb J, Ruppel E, Möller-Leimkühler AM, Büsselmann M, Franke I, Dudeck M. Front. Psychol. 2021; 12: e639191.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34489775
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Women are almost twice as likely to develop depression than men, but men commit suicide more often. One explanation for this paradox is that current depression inventories do not fully capture typical male symptoms of depression. Several studies showed that most depression symptoms in men are masked by externalizing behaviors, such as aggressiveness, addiction, and risky behavior. Here, we explored the differences in depression symptoms between men and women in a forensic psychiatric sample.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
gender differences; suicide; suicide attempt; depressive symptoms; forensic psychiatric patients