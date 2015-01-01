Abstract

[This corrects the article DOI: 10.3389/fspor.2021.616999.].





A Corrigendum on

Injury Incidence Across the Menstrual Cycle in International Footballers [soccer]



by Martin, D., Timmins, K., Cowie, C., Alty, J., Mehta, R., Tang, A, et al. (2021). Front. Sports Act. Living 3:616999. doi: 10.3389/fspor.2021.616999



Incorrect Acknowledgment



In the published article, there was an error in the acknowledgements section (page 5, final paragraph). Instead of "We thank Dr. Colin Fuller (Colin Fuller consultancy) for his work in originally designing and running the Injury and Illness Surveillance program at the FA and Dr. Aileen Taylor for their contribution to the auditing of injury and illness within the Football Association and their assistance with the data processing," there should be no acknowledgement given.



The authors apologize for this error and state that this does not change the scientific conclusions of the article in any way. The original article has been updated.

