Abstract

INTRODUCTION AND IMPORTANCE: Traumatic amputation of the penis is a rare surgical emergency. Penile amputation is usually caused by self-mutilation, accidents, circumcision, assault and animal attacks. Accidental injury covers a large portion of external genitalia trauma because of its high prevalence and severity of this disease. Here, we report the case of a 21-year-old man who underwent replantation of his self-inflicted partial amputated penis. CASE PRESENTATION: We report a case of traumatic penile partial amputation in a 21-year-old man with a history of mental retardation that presented with a one-day history of pain on the penile shaft due to tied penile shaft with a rubber band ten days prior. Genitalia examination showed a partial amputation at the penis shaft region. Reconstruction microsurgery and debridement on the penile shaft and urethral anastomosis were performed. This case highlights the management of traumatic penile partial amputation. The urethral anastomosis and penile replantation were successfully done. CLINICAL DISCUSSION: Penile amputation is a rare urological emergency. Most of the cases reported with self-mutilation are a result of severe substance-induced psychosis or underlying psychiatric disorder. Factors that contribute to the successful penile replantation include the severity of the penile injury or amputation, type and mechanism of injury, team expertise available, duration of ischemia time, and use of a microscope at the time of neurovascular bundle repair.



CONCLUSION: A traumatic penile partial amputation is a rare urologic emergency. Self-inflicted amputation is often found in a patient with a history of psychological or mental illness. The limited data on detailed best surgical measures and outcomes is still a concern.

Language: en