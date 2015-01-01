Abstract

PURPOSE: To determine the effect of solution-focused approaches on adolescents' coping skills with peer bullying. DESIGN AND METHODS: A quasiexperimental design was used. The sample consisted of 68 adolescents. Using solution- focused approaches group were held with the intervention cohort. These were six sessions focused on improving participants' ability to cope with bullying. The data on the impact of the solution-focused approaches were collected using the Personal Information Form and the Adolescent Peer Relationship Instrument (APRI).



RESULTS: After the solution-focused approaches, the scores on components of the APRI (bullying and victimization) were significantly lower in the intervention group (p < .05). PRACTICE IIMPLICATIONS: A solution-focused group approach can be used by nurses to address the issue of peer bullying in schools.

