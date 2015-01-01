|
Öztürk Çopur E, Kubilay G. J. Child Adolesc. Psychiatr. Nurs. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
PURPOSE: To determine the effect of solution-focused approaches on adolescents' coping skills with peer bullying. DESIGN AND METHODS: A quasiexperimental design was used. The sample consisted of 68 adolescents. Using solution- focused approaches group were held with the intervention cohort. These were six sessions focused on improving participants' ability to cope with bullying. The data on the impact of the solution-focused approaches were collected using the Personal Information Form and the Adolescent Peer Relationship Instrument (APRI).
bullying; nursing; Solution-focused approach