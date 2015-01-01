Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate associations of lifetime history of traumatic brain injury (TBI) with prescription opioid use and misuse among noninstitutionalized adults. PARTICIPANTS: Ohio Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS) participants in the 2018 cohort who completed the prescription opioid and lifetime history of TBI modules (n = 3448).



DESIGN: Secondary analyses of a statewide population-based cross-sectional survey. MAIN MEASURES: Self-report of a lifetime history of TBI using an adaptation of the Ohio State University TBI-Identification Method. Self-report of past year: (1) prescription pain medication use (ie, prescription opioid use); and (2) prescription opioid misuse, defined as using opioids more frequently or in higher doses than prescribed and/or using a prescription opioid not prescribed to the respondent.



RESULTS: In total, 22.8% of adults in the sample screened positive for a lifetime history of TBI. A quarter (25.5%) reported past year prescription opioid use, and 3.1% met criteria for prescription opioid misuse. A lifetime history of TBI was associated with increased odds of both past year prescription opioid use (adjusted odds ratio [AOR] = 1.52; 95% CI, 1.27-1.83; P <.01) and prescription opioid misuse (AOR = 1.65; 95% CI, 1.08-2.52; P <.05), controlling for sex, age, race/ethnicity, and marital status.



CONCLUSION: Results from this study support the "perfect storm" hypothesis-that persons with a history of TBI are at an increased risk for exposure to prescription opioids and advancing to prescription opioid misuse compared with those without a history of TBI. Routine screening for a lifetime history of TBI may help target efforts to prevent opioid misuse among adults.

