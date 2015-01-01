Abstract

Cricketers suffer from higher rates of depression than both the general public and other sportsmen, as evidenced by the high suicide rates amongst retired test cricketers compared to age-matched controls. This is likely due to a complex array of psychosocial factors including the nature of sportsmen that play cricket, the unique nature of the sport, the duration of matches and hence the time away from support networks, and the social situation of cricketers in the pre-professional era.

