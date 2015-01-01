SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Farkas K, Duarte CP, Ahern J. JAMA Pediatr. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, American Medical Association)

DOI

10.1001/jamapediatrics.2021.2939

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Police violence is a critical issue associated with adverse health throughout the lifecourse.1 Exposure to police violence in youth may be uniquely harmful, as adverse experiences during sensitive developmental stages have health implications that compound into adulthood.2,3 Long-standing work by activists and organizers to address police violence has led to calls for documentation of health outcomes among youth that are associated with policing practices...


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print