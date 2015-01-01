|
Bowen R, Hodsdon R, Swindells K, Blake C. Sex Res. Social Policy 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
34490056
BACKGROUND: National Ugly Mugs (NUM) is a UK-wide violence prevention and victim support charity that provides a mechanism for sex workers to share safety information and obtain support for harms that they may experience during the course of their work. Over the past several years, NUM has witnessed a decline in sex workers willing to access police as part of their recovery journeys after experiencing victimisation. In 2012, 28% of those reporting to NUM chose to engage with the legal system; in 2020, this was down to 7.7% amongst off-street independent workers. Statistics for 2021 indicate a continuation of this downward trend. Furthermore, anonymous consent to share information with police also declined from 95% in 2012 to 69% in 2020.
Language: en
Crime; Sex work; Victims; Stigma; Criminal justice system; Underreporting