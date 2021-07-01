|
Citation
|
Michard-Lenoir AP. Soins Pediatr. Pueric. 2021; 42(322): 16-17.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Syndrome du bébé secoué, aspects juridiques
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Masson Editeur)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In July 2017, the French National Authority for Health published a recommendation for good practice specific to shaken baby syndrome specifying the diagnostic approach, the mechanisms involved in shaking and the date of injury. This recommendation details the legal aspects in the case of a diagnosis of non-accidental head trauma, as well as the procedure to follow to report these situations. The High Authority for Health reaffirms this recommendation in December 2019, insisting on the importance of the role of carers in the identification, diagnosis and prevention of these situations.
Language: fr
|
Keywords
|
Child; Humans; Infant; shaken baby syndrome; child protection; reporting; signalement; syndrome du bébé secoué; *Child Abuse/diagnosis; *Shaken Baby Syndrome/diagnosis; criminal offence; infraction pénale; professional secrecy; protection de l’enfance; secret professionnel