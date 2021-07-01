Abstract

In July 2017, the French National Authority for Health published a recommendation for good practice specific to shaken baby syndrome specifying the diagnostic approach, the mechanisms involved in shaking and the date of injury. This recommendation details the legal aspects in the case of a diagnosis of non-accidental head trauma, as well as the procedure to follow to report these situations. The High Authority for Health reaffirms this recommendation in December 2019, insisting on the importance of the role of carers in the identification, diagnosis and prevention of these situations.



z En juillet 2017, la Haute Autorité de santé publie une recommandation de bonne pratique spécifique au syndrome du bébé secoué précisant la démarche diagnostique, les mécanismes en cause dans le secouement et la datation des lésions z Cette recommandation détaille les aspects juridiques dans le cas où le diagnostic de traumatisme crânien non accidentel est posé, ainsi que la démarche à suivre pour signaler ces situations z La Haute Autorité de santé réaffirme cette recommandation en décembre 2019, insistant sur l'importance du rôle des soignants dans le repérage, le diagnostic et la prévention de ces situations.



Mots clés : infraction pénale, protection de l'enfance, secret professionnel, signalement, syndrome du bébé secoué



Keywords : child protection, criminal offence, professional secrecy, reporting, shaken baby syndrome

