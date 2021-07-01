|
Citation
|
Lamétéry. Soins Pediatr. Pueric. 2021; 42(322): 26-27.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Séquelles neurologiques et suivi de l'enfant victime
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Masson Editeur)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Babies who suffer non-accidental head injuries systematically show sequels, whether they are neurological, cognitive or behavioural. Some of these disorders are immediately identified, such as neurological sequels, but others, such as cognitive or behavioural disorders, are revealed much later. Regular monitoring by a neuro-paediatrician is therefore essential in order to be able to adapt the child's care as closely as possible to his or her needs according to the sequels presented.
Language: fr
|
Keywords
|
Child; Humans; Female; Male; Infant; development; prognosis; rehabilitation; shaken baby syndrome; syndrome du bébé secoué; *Child Abuse/diagnosis; *Shaken Baby Syndrome/diagnosis; développement; follow-up; Follow-Up Studies; pronostic; rééducation; séquelle; sequels; suivi