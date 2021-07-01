Abstract

Babies who suffer non-accidental head injuries systematically show sequels, whether they are neurological, cognitive or behavioural. Some of these disorders are immediately identified, such as neurological sequels, but others, such as cognitive or behavioural disorders, are revealed much later. Regular monitoring by a neuro-paediatrician is therefore essential in order to be able to adapt the child's care as closely as possible to his or her needs according to the sequels presented.



z Les bébés victimes de traumatisme crânien non accidentel présentent systématiquement des séquelles, qu'elles soient d'ordre neurologique, cognitif ou comportemental z Certains de ces troubles se repèrent immédiatement, comme les séquelles neurologiques, mais d'autres, telles les atteintes cognitives ou comportementales, se révèlent bien plus tardivement z Le suivi régulier par un neuropédiatre est alors essentiel afin de pouvoir adapter les prises en charge de l'enfant au plus près de ses besoins en fonction des séquelles présentées.



Mots clés : développement, pronostic, rééducation, séquelle, suivi, syndrome du bébé secoué



Keywords : development, follow-up, prognosis, rehabilitation, sequels, shaken baby syndrome

Language: fr