Journal Article

Citation

Tournier L. Soins Pediatr. Pueric. 2021; 42(322): 28-31.

Vernacular Title

«Plus on fait de prévention précoce, plus on peut espérer diminuer le risque de passage à l'acte»

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Masson Editeur)

DOI

10.1016/j.spp.2021.07.009

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Prevention of shaken baby syndrome exists, but it is still largely insufficient, particularly due to a lack of visibility. In a society where parents are often alone, under great stress and with a demand for perfection, how can these acts be avoided? A meeting with Cécile Morison, a mother and child protection nurse in the Isère region, who offers prevention activities for parents leaving the maternity ward, as well as for childminders.

z La prévention des situations de syndrome du bébé secoué existe, mais elle reste encore largement insuffisante, notamment par manque de visibilité z Or, dans une société où les parents sont souvent seuls, soumis à un stress important et à une exigence de perfection, comment éviter ces passages à l'acte ? z Rencontre avec Cécile Morison, puéricultrice en protection maternelle et infantile dans l'Isère, qui propose des actions de prévention auprès des parents à la sortie de maternité, mais aussi auprès des assistantes maternelles.

Mots clés : prévention, protection maternelle et infantile, puéricultrice, syndrome du bébé secoué, visite à domicile

Keywords : home visit, maternal and child protection, nursery nurse, prevention, shaken baby syndrome


Language: fr

Keywords

Child; Humans; Female; Infant; prevention; Pregnancy; Parents; shaken baby syndrome; prévention; syndrome du bébé secoué; *Shaken Baby Syndrome; *Acting Out; home visit; maternal and child protection; Mothers; nursery nurse; protection maternelle et infantile; puéricultrice; visite à domicile

