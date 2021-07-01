|
Tournier L. Soins Pediatr. Pueric. 2021; 42(322): 28-31.
«Plus on fait de prévention précoce, plus on peut espérer diminuer le risque de passage à l'acte»
(Copyright © 2021, Masson Editeur)
Prevention of shaken baby syndrome exists, but it is still largely insufficient, particularly due to a lack of visibility. In a society where parents are often alone, under great stress and with a demand for perfection, how can these acts be avoided? A meeting with Cécile Morison, a mother and child protection nurse in the Isère region, who offers prevention activities for parents leaving the maternity ward, as well as for childminders.
Child; Humans; Female; Infant; prevention; Pregnancy; Parents; shaken baby syndrome; prévention; syndrome du bébé secoué; *Shaken Baby Syndrome; *Acting Out; home visit; maternal and child protection; Mothers; nursery nurse; protection maternelle et infantile; puéricultrice; visite à domicile