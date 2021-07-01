Abstract

Prevention of shaken baby syndrome exists, but it is still largely insufficient, particularly due to a lack of visibility. In a society where parents are often alone, under great stress and with a demand for perfection, how can these acts be avoided? A meeting with Cécile Morison, a mother and child protection nurse in the Isère region, who offers prevention activities for parents leaving the maternity ward, as well as for childminders.



z La prévention des situations de syndrome du bébé secoué existe, mais elle reste encore largement insuffisante, notamment par manque de visibilité z Or, dans une société où les parents sont souvent seuls, soumis à un stress important et à une exigence de perfection, comment éviter ces passages à l'acte ? z Rencontre avec Cécile Morison, puéricultrice en protection maternelle et infantile dans l'Isère, qui propose des actions de prévention auprès des parents à la sortie de maternité, mais aussi auprès des assistantes maternelles.



Mots clés : prévention, protection maternelle et infantile, puéricultrice, syndrome du bébé secoué, visite à domicile



Keywords : home visit, maternal and child protection, nursery nurse, prevention, shaken baby syndrome

