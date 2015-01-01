Abstract

BACKGROUND: Use of injury prevention programs (IPPs) by high school athletes has increased but their success in reducing injury depends on program compliance and fidelity of exercise performance. HYPOTHESIS: Compliance with the 11+ IPP and exercise performance fidelity by high school athletic teams depend on sex, sport, and level of play. STUDY DESIGN: Secondary analyses of data from a randomized controlled trial (RCT). LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level 2.



METHODS: The 11+ IPP was implemented by 100 male and female high school athletic teams (American football, soccer, basketball, and lacrosse). Team compliance and fidelity with the program were evaluated by direct observation of warm-up routines and a weekly online survey completed by coaches. Differences in compliance and fidelity due to sport, sex, and level of play were assessed by analysis of variance.



RESULTS: Coaches reported that their teams performed the full IPP an average of 1.45 times per week, and 28% of observed warm-ups included all exercises in the IPP. Compliance differed by sport but not by level of play or the athletes' sex. At the end of the season, cueing was observed 19% of the time and differed by sport. Good technique was observed 66% of the time and varied by level of play.



CONCLUSION: Team compliance with the IPP varied by sport and was below the recommended number of sessions per week needed to reduce injury. Removal of implementation barriers and improved support from coaches are needed at all levels of play for IPPs to be effective. CLINICAL RELEVANCE: Clinical and sports practitioners intending to implement an IPP at the high school level should anticipate and address barriers that affect program compliance and fidelity of exercise performance. Frequent follow-up and instruction may be necessary for successful adoption of the IPP.

