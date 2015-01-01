Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Aggressive driver behavior is one of the major contributing factors to road crashes. However, the relationship between aggressive driver behavior and crash risk is scarcely explored. The present study focused on quantifying the effect of aggressive driver behavior on crash probability.



METHOD AND DATA SOURCES: A sample of 405 Indian drivers were analyzed to model the aggressive driver behavior using self-reported measures. Generalized linear models were developed to quantify the effects of independent variables such as age, gender, personality traits (e.g., driving anger, physical aggression, hostility), and individual predilections to commit violations (e.g., excessive speeding and frequent risky overtaking) on aggressive driver behavior and crash probabilities.



RESULTS: K-means clustering technique was applied to the Aggressive Driving Scale (ADS) scores to cluster the drivers into three groups (aggressive, normal, and cautious). Gender was significantly correlated with aggressive driver behavior. Compared to female drivers, male drivers were 2.57 times more likely to engage in aggressive driving. Driver's age was negatively correlated with aggressive driving. With one-year increment in driver's age, the tendency of a driver to engage in aggressive driving was reduced by 26%. In addition, the likelihood of being engaged in aggressive driving was increased by 2.98 times and 2.15 times for the drivers who engage in excessive speeding and frequent risky overtaking, respectively. Driver's personality traits were significantly correlated with aggressive drivers. The crash involvement model showed that aggressive drivers were 2.79 times more likely to be involved in road crashes than cautious drivers. Further, married drivers were 2.17 times less likely to be involved in crashes, whereas for professional drivers the crash involvement probability was increased by 75%.



CONCLUSIONS: The results revealed that in addition to age and gender personality traits were significant predictors of driving aggression. Further, the driver's marital status was negatively correlated with the crash involvement and professional drivers were more likely to be involved in crashes than nonprofessional drivers. The study findings can be used in identifying specific risk-prone drivers to provide safety measures via in-vehicle Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

