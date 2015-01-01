Abstract

Atractaspis bibronii are highly specialised snakes found across Southern Africa. Adapted for subterranean hunting of prey, snakes of the genus Atractaspis demonstrate a unique biting mechanism, with an ability to deliver venom via a single fang, protruded over an almost closed mouth in a side-to-side striking pattern. It is not possible to handle these snakes safely. Atractaspididae can be mistaken for medically insignificant snakes and often occur in remote areas that may lead to delayed or reduced presentation to suitable care facilities. We here report a case of an A. bibronii envenomation in remote Southern Africa to the right ring finger from a single fang with significant complication. Medical, and subsequently, surgical management of a progression from discolouration at the bite site, to spreading oedema, blistering, local necrosis and secondary infection required amputation of the digit.

