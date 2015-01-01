SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Pallett SJ, Handford C, Wong SM, West C, Moore LS. Trop. Doct. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/00494755211039638

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Atractaspis bibronii are highly specialised snakes found across Southern Africa. Adapted for subterranean hunting of prey, snakes of the genus Atractaspis demonstrate a unique biting mechanism, with an ability to deliver venom via a single fang, protruded over an almost closed mouth in a side-to-side striking pattern. It is not possible to handle these snakes safely. Atractaspididae can be mistaken for medically insignificant snakes and often occur in remote areas that may lead to delayed or reduced presentation to suitable care facilities. We here report a case of an A. bibronii envenomation in remote Southern Africa to the right ring finger from a single fang with significant complication. Medical, and subsequently, surgical management of a progression from discolouration at the bite site, to spreading oedema, blistering, local necrosis and secondary infection required amputation of the digit.


Language: en

Keywords

neglected tropical diseases; secondary infection; Snakebite; Zambia

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print