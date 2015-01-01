|
El-Hadedy N, El-Husseiny M. HERD 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
unavailable
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Workplace violence (WPV) is a prevalent phenomenon in Egyptian emergency departments (EDs), an issue that threatens an already scarce resource of healthcare workers. Furthermore, changes and modifications are continuously taking place in hospitals, with no consideration to the important role those changes might play in reducing or encouraging WPV behaviors.
Language: en
crime prevention through environmental design (CPTED); emergency department (ED); evaluation-driven design; evidence-based design; healthcare design; postoccupancy evaluation; space syntax analysis (SSA); workplace violence (WPV)