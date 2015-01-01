|
Citation
|
Negin J, Bell J, Ivancic L, Alpers P, Nassar N. Med. J. Aust. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Australian Medical Association, Publisher Australasian Medical Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: To describe the burden, geographic distribution, and outcomes of firearm-related violence in New South Wales during 2002-2016. DESIGN, SETTING, PARTICIPANTS: Population-based record linkag study of people injured by firearms in NSW, 1 January 2002 - 31 December 2016. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Frequency, proportion, and rate of firearm-related injuries and deaths by intent category (assault, intentional self-harm, accidental, undetermined/other) and socio-demographic characteristics; medical service use (hospitalisations, ambulatory mental health care) before and after firearm-related injuries; associations between rates of firearm-related injury and those of licensed gun owners, by statistical area level 4.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Firearms; Injuries; Suicide; Violence