Abstract

OBJECTIVE: At conditionally automated driving, the driver can temporarily engage in non-driving related tasks (NDRTs). However, they must safely take over control when the automated driving system reaches its operation limit. Thus, understanding the effects of the NDRTs on driver take-over performance is essential. The present work investigates the effects of various NDRTs on motor readiness in take-over scenarios during conditionally automated driving.



METHODS: Three driving simulator studies were conducted. 48, 49, and 22 participants were recruited in three experiments, respectively. The participants were distracted by different NDRTs (everyday task in Experiment 1, arrow task in Experiment 2, and SuRT in Experiment 3) on a tablet mounted in the vehicle. The everyday task included reading the news and watching a video, and the arrow task included a set of arrow matrices presented to the participants in sequence. The time budgets in Experiment 1 included 3 s, 4 s, and 5 s, and the time budgets in Experiment 2 and 3 included 5 s and 7 s. A take-over request (TOR) warning was issued in the automated driving condition when the participants encountered a broken-down car in front. The participants must regain control of the vehicle with the given time budget. The hands-on time was evaluated, measuring the time from the TOR until the hands touch the steering wheel.



RESULTS: The task (arrow task and SuRT), time budget (5 s and 7 s), and gender did not affect the hands-on time. However, the hands-on time for the drivers with the everyday task was significantly shorter than that for the drivers with the arrow task in the 5 s time budget.



CONCLUSIONS: In conditionally automated driving, the arrow task and SuRT imposed a similar workload on readiness to take over control. Compared to the everyday task, the engagement in the arrow tasks consumed more workload on readiness to take over control.

Language: en