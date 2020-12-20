|
Citation
Haddad C, Sacre H, Bou Malhab S, Malaeb D, Saadeh D, Abou Tayeh C, Salameh P. BMC Psychol. 2021; 9(1): e137.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic has led to prolonged exposure to stress and anxiety, raising concerns about a large spectrum of psychological side effects. The primary objective of the study was to validate the COVID-19 Bullying Scale (CBS-11). The second objective was to explore factors associated with COVID-19-related bullying and evaluate the mediating effect of fear and anxiety between knowledge and COVID-19-related bullying.
Language: en
Keywords
Adult; Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Fear; Anxiety; COVID-19; Bullying; Pandemics; SARS-CoV-2; Scale validation; Mediation; *COVID-19; *Bullying; COVID-19 Bullying Scale; Reproducibility of Results