Abstract

LGBTQ+ communities comprise 16 million individuals in the United States, yet this population is often rendered invisible within disaster policies. Bias in federal disaster response programs, lack of recognition of LGBTQ+ families, and the prevalence of faith-based organizations in disaster relief services together heighten the risks that LGBTQ+ individuals face. This review article describes the ways in which this combines with the contextual vulnerability of LGBTQ+ communities, whereby existing inequalities and marginalization are exacerbated during disasters and in their aftermath. As a result, the immediate trauma of a disaster, such as physical injury or loss of loved ones or possessions, is compounded in multiple ways for LGBTQ+ individuals, making them less likely to benefit from disaster relief services. To address these inequalities, we conclude our review with a set of policy recommendations to inform prevention, mitigation, and recovery planning, as well as reduce the impacts of disasters affecting LGBTQ+ individuals. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.

