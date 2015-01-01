|
Stamates AL, Schulz CT, Ehlke SJ, Thompson L, Lau-Barraco C, Kelley ML. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2021; 228: e108979.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
BACKGROUND: Impulsivity is positively associated with alcohol use. However, scant research has used person-centered approaches to examine how patterns of impulsivity facets may be associated with alcohol-related outcomes. Consequently, the present study sought to (1) identify latent groups of individuals who share similarities based on the five facets of impulsivity assessed using the UPPS-P scale (positive urgency, negative urgency, premeditation, perseverance, and sensation seeking) and (2) examine differences between latent profiles on alcohol use (i.e., typical alcohol quantity, typical alcohol frequency, binge frequency), alcohol consequences, and drinking motivations.
Alcohol; Consequences; Impulsivity; Drinking motives; UPPS-P