INTRODUCTION: All young people seeking assistance from youth alcohol and other drug services require support to help them minimise the harms from their substance use and continue to develop healthy and meaningful lives. A particular focus on young people in residential out of home care (OoHC) highlights the increased risks of substance use, mental health issues and continued vulnerabilities in this group. While in the past, research contrasted this group with young people living at home, this study contrasted young people in OoHC with homeless youths alongside those living with parents.
mental health; youth; homeless; alcohol and other drug; out of home care