Ekanem OJ, Woods P. Issues Ment. Health Nurs. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1080/01612840.2021.1967532

Nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) is prevalent among incarcerated women in correctional facilities. This poses a challenge in selecting appropriate intervention. This integrative review aimed to identify effective interventions for managing NSSI among incarcerated women. Whittemore and Knafl's framework for integrative reviews was used, and eight databases were searched with 11 papers meeting the inclusion criteria. Six interventions for NSSI for incarcerated women were identified as promising in reducing the rate of NSSI. Data did not support the effectiveness of gender-specific interventions for incarcerated women. There is a need for further research to identify appropriate interventions to target NSSI among incarcerated women.


