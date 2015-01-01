Abstract

Hospital emergency departments (EDs) lack the tools and processes required to facilitate consistent screening and intervention in cases of elder abuse and neglect. To address this need, the National Collaboratory to Address Elder Mistreatment has developed a clinical care model that ED's can implement to improve screening, referral, and linkage to coordinated care and support services for older adults who are at risk of mistreatment. To gauge ED readiness to change and facilitate adoption of the care model, we developed an organizational assessment tool, the Elder Mistreatment Emergency Department Assessment Profile (EM-EDAP). Development included a phased approach in which we reviewed evidence on best practice; consulted with multidisciplinary experts; and sought input from ED staff. Based on this formative research, we developed a tool that can be used to guide EDs in focusing on practice improvements for addressing elder mistreatment that are most responsive to local needs and opportunities.

