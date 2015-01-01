SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Khazanov GK, Forster SE, DePhilippis D, McKay JR. Psychiatr. Serv. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, American Psychiatric Association)

DOI

10.1176/appi.ps.202100100

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Individuals with psychiatric disorders often struggle to initiate and engage in treatment. Financial incentives improve treatment engagement, including treatment attendance, medication adherence, and abstinence from substance use. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) recently made the first large-scale, successful effort to implement incentive-based interventions in substance use disorder treatment. Health care systems, including the VA, can increase the impact of these interventions by extending them to target a range of psychiatric disorders, adapting them for specific clinical contexts, using insights from behavioral economics, and partnering with corporations to fund incentives and implement interventions.


Language: en

Keywords

Adherence; Mental health systems/hospitals; Mental illness and alcohol/drug abuse; Patient compliance; Veterans issues

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print