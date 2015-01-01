Abstract

Nonmedical use of prescription stimulants (NPS) continues to be a concern on college campuses. Previous research demonstrates a strong link between NPS and use of other substances, particularly alcohol and marijuana among college students. Simultaneous use of NPS with other substances has become an increasing concern. Given the high rates of NPS and simultaneous NPS with other substances, research examining substance use patterns and motives among students is warranted.



METHOD: This study evaluated group differences in alcohol and marijuana use patterns, consequences, and motives among college students: a) with no NPS history (No NPS); b) engaged in NPS with no simultaneous use (Non-Sim NPS); and c) engaged in simultaneous NPS with alcohol and/or marijuana (Sim NPS). Participants included 1,108 students from three universities who reported past-year marijuana and alcohol use.



RESULTS: Overall, 32.8% reported lifetime NPS with 12.5% indicating NPS in the previous 3 months, of which 51.1% reported simultaneous NPS with alcohol and 40.2% with marijuana. Significant group differences for all drinking and marijuana outcomes were found, with heaviest rates among the Sim NPS group, followed by the Non-Sim NPS group, and the No NPS group. The Sim NPS group reported greater motives for using marijuana to alter the effects of other substances.



CONCLUSIONS: College students engaged in simultaneous NPS with alcohol and marijuana are a high-risk group that should be the focus of prevention and intervention programs in the campus setting.

