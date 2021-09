Abstract

Highlights



• A large percentage of patients referred to the emergency department of a psychiatric hospital with manifestations of suicidal ideation, aggression or self-harm, have a diagnosis of bipolar disorder.

• More than half of the patients diagnosed with bipolar disorder has a history of taking antidepressants at some point in their lives.

• Not using antidepressants in patients with bipolar disorder may reduce the risk of suicide in these patients.

