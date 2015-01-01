Abstract

BACKGROUND: The increased degradation of tryptophan (Trp) along the kynurenine (Kyn) pathway due to inflammation and/or activation of the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis has been reported among the biological factors involved in the pathophysiology of major depressive disorder (MDD) and suicide. However, the interaction among these multiple factors is not yet completely clarified.



METHOD: We studied plasma levels of Trp, Kyn, cortisol and proinflammatory cytokines (IL-1, IL-6, IL-12, IL-20) and calculated the ratio Kyn/Trp as an index of the breakdown of Trp into Kyn in 31 suicidal MDD patients and 67 non-suicidal MDD patients.



RESULT: We confirmed that suicidal MDD patients have reduced plasma Trp, higher Kyn and Kyn/Trp ratio, and no difference in cortisol levels than non-suicidal MDD patients. IL-1 and IL-12 levels were significantly higher in suicidal MDD than in non-suicidal MDD (p=0.034 and p=0.023, respectively), whereas Il-6 and IL-20 levels were equal in the two groups. The Kyn/Trp ratio was positively correlated with a pro-inflammatory cytokines index (r=0.309, p=0.002) and cortisol (r=0.368, p=0.001). Notably, the variance in the Kyn/Trp ratio explained by the model, including both cortisol and inflammatory parameters as dependent variables, substantially improved compared with the models in which the two parameters were considered separately.



CONCLUSION: These findings show that both cortisol and proinflammatory cytokines are involved in the enhanced breakdown of Trp into Kyn occurring in suicidal MDD patients, thus adding new knowledge on the biological mechanisms leading to the activation of the Kyn pathway in MDD and suicide.

Language: en