Abstract

Facial and dental-related trauma is common in the pediatric population. Appropriate evaluation and management techniques should be followed. Initial evaluation of the medical condition of the patient should be completed with acute management of any medical-related problems as a priority. ABCDEs of pediatric trauma should be followed and a thorough head and neck and oral examination completed with appropriate imaging if indicated. Newer dental trauma treatment protocols developed by the International Association of Dental Traumatology should be followed for best outcomes. Pediatric traumatic dental injuries generally have good prognosis by attempting to retain and stabilize teeth.

