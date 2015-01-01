|
Citation
|
Fine SL, Kane JC, Murray SM, Skavenski S, Paul R, Murray LK. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2021; 228: e108995.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Intimate partner violence (IPV) and hazardous alcohol use are prevalent and co-occurring problems in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). While limited evidence suggests that cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) interventions can help address these problems, few randomized trials in LMICs have investigated moderators of treatment effectiveness. This study explores moderating factors impacting responsiveness to a CBT-based intervention for IPV and hazardous alcohol use among couples in Zambia.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Alcohol use; Intimate partner violence; Cognitive behavioral therapy; Low- and middle-income country; Moderation analysis