Padgett RN, Andretta JR, Cole JC, Percy A, Sumnall HR, McKay MT. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2021; 227: e108944.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Alcohol use and alcohol-related harm (ARH) among adolescents places a substantial burden on health, and public services more generally. To date, attempts to intervene at a universal level have yielded results varying from iatrogenic to null, although some skill-enhancing universal interventions have successfully impacted drinking behaviors. One such intervention is SHAHRP. The present study is a secondary analysis of data from the STAMPP Trial, providing new, and more nuanced findings.
Adolescent; Alcohol; United Kingdom; Latent class analysis; Growth mixture modelling; STAMPP Trial