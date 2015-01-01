Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Non-fatal strangulation assessment is challenging for clinicians as clear guidelines for evaluation are limited. The prevalence of non-fatal strangulation events, clinical findings, frequency of injury on computed tomography angiogram (CTA) and outcomes across two trauma centres will be used to improve this assessment process.



METHODS: This is a retrospective observational study of adult presentations during 2-year period to two major-trauma referral hospitals and subsequent 12 months to identify delayed vascular injury. Patients included using standardised search terms. Demographic data, clinical findings, radiological reports and outcomes were included for review.



RESULTS: A total of 425 patients were included for analysis. Self-inflicted injury comprised 62.1%, with domestic violence (28.5%) and assault (9.4%) the remainder. Manual strangulation events 36.7% of overall presentations and 63.3% following ligature strangulation (ligature strangulation, incomplete and complete hanging). On examination soft signs present in 133 (31.2%) cases, commonly neck tenderness in isolation. No hard signs suggesting vascular damage. Vascular injury was demonstrated in three cases (0.7% of the total cohort and 1.5% of CTA scans completed), and all occurred in ligature strangulation events as a result of hanging. No patients had delayed vascular injury in the 12-month period post-initial presentation.



CONCLUSIONS: In non-fatal strangulation presentations, the majority have subtle signs of neck injury on examination with inconsistent documentation of findings. Low rate of vascular injury overall (0.7%), and entirely in hanging events. No longer-term vascular sequalae identified. Improving documentation focusing on hypoxic insult and evidence of airway trauma is warranted, rather than a reliance on computed tomography imaging to delineate a traumatic event in non-fatal strangulation.

