Abstract

Genital self-mutilation is a pathology that leads to numerous and important discussions, rarely presented in the medical literature. There have been many attempts to explain the reasons behind these medical phenomena, but single cases have been generally reported, making it extremely difficult to draw valid conclusions. It is acknowledged that there are psychotic and non-psychotic causes, from psychiatric problems and sexual identity disorders to cultural or religious reasons, alcohol or recreational drug consumption, unconventional types of sexual satisfaction or self-satisfaction. Recent theories consider self-mutilation as a phenomenon of reducing distress or tension, as an expression of feelings of anger or sorrow. It is believed that 55-85% of those who have resorted to self-mutilation have at least once in their life tried to commit suicide. There is evidence that early discovery and intervention as well as proper treatment in regards to psychosis can significantly reduce the number of self-mutilation episodes, with a protective role of these individuals. Cases of genital self-mutilation may be considered real medical emergencies, sometimes extremely challenging and accompanied by severe complications. Injury of the genital area is usually accompanied by numerous early or long-term complications due to the marked vascular area and to the microbial flora present in this part of the body. The degree of mutilation is an unforeseen aspect that the medical staff may have to encounter during the intervention, sometimes testing their imagination and surgical skills when dealing with such a case. Understanding the causes of these self-aggressive behaviors, which may be life-threatening, is critical and multidisciplinary mobilization is needed after treatment of the acute phases. The outcome of these patients depends on integrated collaborative work. These cases represent a serious reason for frustration for the physicians involved in solving them, and knowledge of these issues is valuable to urologists, psychiatrists and other health professionals.

