Abstract

BACKGROUND: Far from being a clinical disease, the COVID-19 pandemic has become a threatening social event worldwide exerting long-term impacts on human beings.



OBJECTIVE: This study was designed to determine if and to what extent psychiatric inpatients during the remission phase of the pandemic suffered from vicarious traumatization.



METHOD: Totally 266 eligible participants from psychiatric and psychological wards in a hospital were recruited during October 26th, 2020 to February 4th, 2021 to finish a self-made online questionnaire consisting of Impact of Event Scale-Revised (IES-R), Self-Rating Depression Scale (SDS), Self-Rating Anxiety Scale (SAS), Obsessive-Compulsive Inventory-Revised (OCI-R), Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index-Revised (PSQI-R), Social Support Rating Scale (SSRS), Beck Suicide Ideation Scale (SSI), 12-Item Short-Form Health Survey (SF-12). Meanwhile, some socio-demographics and information related to the pandemic were also recorded.



RESULTS: The detection rate of vicarious traumatic symptoms (VTS) was 80.83%, including 40.98% for mild ones, 25.56% for moderate ones, and 14.29% for severe ones, among whom 98.14% possessed all three phenotypes. 27.07% of the sample were considered possible vicarious traumatization (pVT). Having acquaintances infected with or died from COVID-19, worries on re-outbreak of COVID-19, a higher score of OCI-R or lower score of SF-12, and long latency of VTS were independent risk factors of pVT.



CONCLUSION: Our study showed that COVID-19 could have profound mental influences on psychiatric inpatients. It is high time we did some screening in the wards to seek for patients at risk.

Language: en