Laporte N, Klein Tuente S, Ozolins A, Westrin, Westling S, Wallinius M. Front. Psychol. 2021; 12: e710751.
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Research Foundation)
34504461
Emotion regulation has been specifically linked to both non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) and attempted suicide. It is also known that self-harm is disproportionally higher (30-68.4%) in forensic samples than in the general population, yet knowledge about the association between emotion regulation and self-harm in forensic settings is scarce. The purpose of this study was to describe emotion regulation in a sample of forensic psychiatric patients, to explore dimensions and levels of emotion regulation between forensic psychiatric patients with and without self-harm, and to explore associations between forensic psychiatric patients' self-reported emotion regulation and self-reported functions of NSSI. A cohort of forensic psychiatric inpatients (N=98) was consecutively recruited during 2016-2020 from a high-security forensic psychiatric clinic in Sweden. Data were collected through the self-report measures Difficulties in Emotion Regulation Scale (DERS) and Inventory of Statements About Self-injury (ISAS). In relation to the first aim, median total and subscales scores for DERS were reported.
emotion regulation; non-suicidal self-injury; self-harm; forensic psychiatry; difficulty in emotion regulation scale; inventory of statements about self-injury scale