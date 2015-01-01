SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Pulido J, Hoyos J, Martínez-Ruiz V, Sordo L, Fernández-Navarro P, Barrio G, Regidor E. Health Place 2021; 71: e102666.

10.1016/j.healthplace.2021.102666

We aimed to assess the effect of the 2008 crisis on road traffic collision (RTC) mortality in Spain, by socioeconomic position (SEP) and type of road use. This prospective, country-wide study covered all adults living in Spain and aged ≥30 years in November 2001. The long-term effect of the crisis was assessed by measuring the monthly percentage change (MPC) in RTC mortality between the pre-crisis (2002-2007) and crisis period (2008-2011). During the recession, RTC mortality fell more in people with low compared to high SEP, so MPCs difference between periods were of a higher magnitude in the low compared to high SEP groups, especially among men motorcyclists. RTC mortality trends were favorable following the 2008 crisis, particularly among low-SEP groups. In men motorcyclists, the upward trend of the pre-crisis period reversed course.


Traffic accidents; Mortality; Socioeconomic factors; Economic recession; Prospective study

